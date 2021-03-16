Sonnet: On My Blindness

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/16/2021 at 12:21 PM EDT

Sonnet: Diamond in the Rough

by John Kendall Hawkins

Apologies to (f*ck ) John Milton

O, when I consider how lame my days

have been, followed by sea-tossed nights in bed,

a washed-up Caliban with ship-wrecked ways,

thoughts a white bluesy tempest in my head,

wondering where my shaving cream has gone,

teeth no longer that white picket promise,

Squeeze sizzling my bacon from the kitchen,

I'm Lurch in the looking-glass, God: Vomis.

Dear Squeeze used to say of my coal-black ways

that you can't be a diamond if you can't

stand a little pressure; s/he'd give me a gaze,

