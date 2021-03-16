Sonnet: On My Blindness

Fester lurch 1966.JPG
Sonnet: Diamond in the Rough
by John Kendall Hawkins
Apologies to (f*ck ) John Milton.
O, when I consider how lame my days
have been, followed by sea-tossed nights in bed,
a washed-up Caliban with ship-wrecked ways,
thoughts a white bluesy tempest in my head,
wondering where my shaving cream has gone,
teeth no longer that white picket promise,
Squeeze sizzling my bacon from the kitchen,
I'm Lurch in the looking-glass, God: Vomis.
Dear Squeeze used to say of my coal-black ways
that you can't be a diamond if you can't
stand a little pressure; s/he'd give me a gaze,
