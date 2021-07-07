

Sonnet: Old Men And Their Seas, Right?

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Reading Mind at the End of Its Tether,

the small tomb HG penned before he died

we find the old optimist cynic-side,

no longer our culture's glad bellwether.

Reminded me of a wizened cellist

I zoomed yesterday, who rued the End Times,

the fires we can't stop, the new age Hell-kissed,

thrumming Das Lied von der Erde lines.

And me, I'm at that age of rise or fall,

memories ancient as the driven sand,

Falconer? Can't even hear my wife call,.

"I fell, can you give me a f*cking hand?"

The sharks have taken my marlin, my sea,

left me with composting iniquity.