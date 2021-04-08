

Faradays Cage 1931

Sonnet: OffOn.OffOn.OffOn.OffOn...

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



It's a two-state solution. On or off.

Light, dark. Move forward into time. Or not.

Canon or footloose. Truth. Lie. Sage or boff.

Socrates -- hemlock or opiated pot.

A third way. Quantum. Off and On. Asleep

and awake. Hivemind and one-for-all. Truth

tables knocked over by the Lord of Sheep.

Alive and dead. (Like that Bard from Duluth.)

We loll in a second Eden, fig leaves

over ourselves, new original sin

leading to a second exile -- thieves

of our own fire -- humans packing it in.

Adam or Eve -- who's the spare rib this time?

Stay tuned for the monstrous and the sublime.