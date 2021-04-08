Faradays Cage 1931
Sonnet: OffOn.OffOn.OffOn.OffOn...
by John Kendall Hawkins
It's a two-state solution. On or off.
Light, dark. Move forward into time. Or not.
Canon or footloose. Truth. Lie. Sage or boff.
Socrates -- hemlock or opiated pot.
A third way. Quantum. Off and On. Asleep
and awake. Hivemind and one-for-all. Truth
tables knocked over by the Lord of Sheep.
Alive and dead. (Like that Bard from Duluth.)
We loll in a second Eden, fig leaves
over ourselves, new original sin
leading to a second exile -- thieves
of our own fire -- humans packing it in.
Adam or Eve -- who's the spare rib this time?
Stay tuned for the monstrous and the sublime.