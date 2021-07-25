

What QAnon presidency would look like. Unkempt if the Cat 5 cabling is any indicator.

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Nancy's Husband's Decision Blues

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



You mock their mock Arma-get-it-on

that mass media call a reichstag fire.

but I've had crabs down by me mabs more dire

than the Jan 6 ding-dong-ling-a-thon.

Now the call's for more laws to quash the poons,

said by Heads to threaten our Republic,

all Putin puppets, to change the subject

from the fact that we've all gone looney tunes.

Instead, keep an eye on portfolios,

shorts, inside fo, easy cash for pols,

Infrastructure passed if the roads are tolls,

and assorted lion-lamb olios.

Cappies beat the snot out of America --

left her in a state of hysterica.