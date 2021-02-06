Sonnet: My Mythopoeic Beginnings

by John Kendall Hawkins

I was born with a caul over my face,

a Cherokee pow-wow with a schnozzle,

my first word J-E-L-L-O -- a disgrace

to my Ma, and to my Pa, a puzzle.

We lived in Missouri: I had three sibs

who'd foment my demise, or sit there and sulk,

and I took their abuse until their fibs

rubbed my spleen till I turned green like the Hulk.

I was a fallen angel, monk disguised,

it's all in my social worker's poems --

how I was forever being chastised.

Well, that's what they told me in foster homes.

My life's no Seuss's Green Eggs and a Hat:

It's way, way more complicated than that.