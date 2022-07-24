Sonnet: My Love Tongue-Lashed Me

I love you she said and stuck out her tongue
looking at me with eyes said suffering
is written in our cards ; no buffering
she smiled can keep us from the vast dung
heap that makes up our daily surmises
forces us to draw startling conclusions
makes us live a life full of surprises
see everywhere alarming obtusions
Nothing's stranger to me than love these days
a good Greco-Roman in the mud kiss
tongues swashbuckling, slipping pins, means and ways
bring the whole confronting boil to a bliss
My muse is sexy when she torments me
with full of sh*t love existentially