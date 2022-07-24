Sonnet: My Love Tongue-Lashed Me



Sarah Stambaugh - boring tongue

(Image by Mike Burns) Details DMCA



I love you she said and stuck out her tongue

looking at me with eyes said suffering

is written in our cards ; no buffering

she smiled can keep us from the vast dung

heap that makes up our daily surmises

forces us to draw startling conclusions

makes us live a life full of surprises

see everywhere alarming obtusions

Nothing's stranger to me than love these days

a good Greco-Roman in the mud kiss

tongues swashbuckling, slipping pins, means and ways

bring the whole confronting boil to a bliss

My muse is sexy when she torments me

with full of sh*t love existentially