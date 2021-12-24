

Rorschach Test

Sonnet: Morning Fugue State

by John Kendall Hawkins

The grand translucence of a white rose in spring's eye

the clouds over Wordsworthville seemed to me today,

Rorschach dialectical energy at play,

who's zoomin whom? my gray projections seemed to sigh,

like some wind blown from a childhood storm high

in the fragrant atmosphere of memory's way

of seeing through the details too precious to stay.

When I behold a white rose I never ask why.

The Bach fugue seemed so pretty in the morning's beams

cast surreally, I thought, through the stained-glass story

that itself seemed to have derived from ancient dreams

rekindled by the figures in all its glory.

Words can never tell us more than what it all seems

to be, in the nakedness of raw night's worry.