Sonnet: Mighty Whitey Must Go!
by John Kendall Hawkins
Some say the world will end in fire,
Some say in ice
Oh, thit, where did the ice go?!
- scrawled on a toilet wall, Jericho, Greyhound Bus Station
.
It's clear: the best way to save the planet
is to get rid of the Mighty Whitey --
maybe even Bob Dylan has to go.
No more purity based on driven snow
or self-sure Swedes or NordicTrack Heidi.
Take ol' Mighty's confidence and ban it.
We need to pull down the Five Eyed Cyclops
and the whole couch potato family;
mind hackers watching you on smart TV,
while you watch Schitt's Creek with Eugene Levy;
laughing your ass off, they quease clammily,
pull on their black leather steel toed high tops.
The Mighty Whiteys are full of ... gamers
(recall doublebabe Marilyn Chambers?)