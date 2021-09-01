Sonnet: Mighty Whitey Must Go!

Oh, thit, where did the ice go?!

Some say in ice

Some say the world will end in fire,

.



It's clear: the best way to save the planet

is to get rid of the Mighty Whitey --

maybe even Bob Dylan has to go.

No more purity based on driven snow

or self-sure Swedes or NordicTrack Heidi.

Take ol' Mighty's confidence and ban it.

We need to pull down the Five Eyed Cyclops

and the whole couch potato family;

mind hackers watching you on smart TV,

while you watch Schitt's Creek with Eugene Levy;

laughing your ass off, they quease clammily,

pull on their black leather steel toed high tops.

The Mighty Whiteys are full of ... gamers

(recall doublebabe Marilyn Chambers?)