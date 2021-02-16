Sonnet: Metaphysical Belles

Cesare Saccaggi (Italian, 1868-1934), 'Dante and Beatrice in the garden'
I will love you mercilessly and will beat
my frantic wings against the pane
until something breaks inside. I will flame
like a solar fire filled with fugal heat,
and then press, press -- a wild insurgency
of barbarians crazed by inner joy --
no matter if I create or destroy,
pushed on by existential urgency.
For whether driven by Donne's tripart God,
Poe's Bells, or the stark Stravinsky's Firebird,
you move me until I am absurd
with desire -- like some burned out lightning rod --
a bird of paradise in a living hell
salivating metaphors at the knell.