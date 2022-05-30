Sonnet: Memorial Day Weekend 2022



John Belushi (RIP) in the film 1941

So many people have died before me,

I'm disgusted to be one of the ones

left behind, to suffer, desire, but free!

Big whoops. I've nothing to offer but puns

and, if we're to be totally honest,

which is, frankly, stupid, I'd be okay

with merely having been a spark, at best,

in dear Dad's eyes, with mom, having his way.

I hear stories about Anzac heroes.

Diggers there to do. And Nazi-killers!

and wild kamikazes flying zeroes.

Me, I'm Marines and Navy -- meat fillers.

Yup, billions and billions returned to dust:

Only a sifted handful still discussed.