 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 5/30/22

Sonnet: Memorial Day Weekend 2022

By   No comments, 2 series
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

John Belushi (RIP) in the film 1941
John Belushi (RIP) in the film 1941
(Image by Buzz Feitshans)   Details   DMCA

So many people have died before me,

I'm disgusted to be one of the ones

left behind, to suffer, desire, but free!

Big whoops. I've nothing to offer but puns

and, if we're to be totally honest,

which is, frankly, stupid, I'd be okay

with merely having been a spark, at best,

in dear Dad's eyes, with mom, having his way.

I hear stories about Anzac heroes.

Diggers there to do. And Nazi-killers!

and wild kamikazes flying zeroes.

Me, I'm Marines and Navy -- meat fillers.

Yup, billions and billions returned to dust:

Only a sifted handful still discussed.

Why This Appearance Why does this article have no ads and a nice presentation? The author has chosen to have it shown like this. More info can be found by clicking here.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

A Still Life: Quince in a Tender Ceramic Cup (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/28/2022
Sonnet: It Is... (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/27/2022
The Cult of Z... (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/26/2022
View All 340 Articles in "My Poetry"
Series: "Sonnets"

A Still Life: Quince in a Tender Ceramic Cup (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/28/2022
Sonnet: It Is... (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/27/2022
Sonnet: Leggo My Eco (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/20/2022
View All 289 Articles in "Sonnets"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

A Cosmology I Can Live With

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 