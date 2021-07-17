

BLUEBALLS

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



The monotonic monsters are in control,

they say, bouncing around on big blue balls,

aggressive, full of animal love calls --

like Tarzan, all hands on deck, and "Let's roll!"

Hot Angus beef patties at Mickey D's --

they sizzle, overwrought, like Star Trek Scotty,

and squeeze secret sauces from your body,

chundering icky sicky tossing seas.

"Thoughts" circle in their heads, patrolling sharks:

O, it's a death or death situation

for this solo life of group predation --

God help us when they turn to macknife quarks!

Better run through the jungle, don't look back:

They got that right; they sure weren't talking smack.