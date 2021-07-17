BLUEBALLS
Sonnet: Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
The monotonic monsters are in control,
they say, bouncing around on big blue balls,
aggressive, full of animal love calls --
like Tarzan, all hands on deck, and "Let's roll!"
Hot Angus beef patties at Mickey D's --
they sizzle, overwrought, like Star Trek Scotty,
and squeeze secret sauces from your body,
chundering icky sicky tossing seas.
"Thoughts" circle in their heads, patrolling sharks:
O, it's a death or death situation
for this solo life of group predation --
God help us when they turn to macknife quarks!
Better run through the jungle, don't look back:
They got that right; they sure weren't talking smack.