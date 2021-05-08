

TheBlackCat

Sonnet: May 2, 2011: The Voodoo Raid by John Kendall Hawkins .

Ten years ago "we" took out bin laden, raided poppy fields for oil and freedom; omerta SEALs revealed; John Brennan lied; to date, no forensics prove the Sheik died; 9 Eleven became Antietam; Abbottabad, a Hope and Change trade-in, a Bush gift to Barry for The Bailout; the Press swooned, preened all Leni Riefenstahl; the war on abstract language was begun; bodies fell like Icarus from the sun; the Russian Vietnam, "our" longest brawl; a "journo" movie sealed off any doubt. When Trump re-enacted the raid, in Idlib, there was restless crazy in the dark crib.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.



