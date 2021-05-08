TheBlackCat
(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA
Sonnet: May 2, 2011: The Voodoo Raid
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Ten years ago "we" took out bin laden,
raided poppy fields for oil and freedom;
omerta SEALs revealed; John Brennan lied;
to date, no forensics prove the Sheik died;
9 Eleven became Antietam;
Abbottabad, a Hope and Change trade-in,
a Bush gift to Barry for The Bailout;
the Press swooned, preened all Leni Riefenstahl;
the war on abstract language was begun;
bodies fell like Icarus from the sun;
the Russian Vietnam, "our" longest brawl;
a "journo" movie sealed off any doubt.
When Trump re-enacted the raid, in Idlib,
there was restless crazy in the dark crib.