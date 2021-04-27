Sonnet: Magical Animal Kingdom

by John Kendall Hawkins

In the magical animal kingdom

by the sea, all the witches and warlocks

are casting spells, making people 'mades'. Rocks

seethe with their foam, dissolve, ape-birds sing some,

and the whole world comes to terms and obeys.

Think TV's Dark Shadows but without ads,

endless episodes, dark and ashen cads,

heartless vampires with Old Country ways.

Like Islam sleeper cells they wake and rise,

our union jacks under the southern cross --

mobsters and their kangaroo courts. Their boss

teaches Khoshoggi yoga. See their eyes?

You can wake in a whole new paradigm --

a mafiocracy, life as a crime.