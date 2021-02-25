MazelTovStomp
Sonnet: Love's Overflowing Love
By John Kendall Hawkins
.
When God popped his cork and let the tiny
bubbles of his frenzied celebration
overflow (He may even have shaken
the bottle, as Gods do), each a shiny
champagne universe, He poured galaxies
into wedding flutes, and it took its toll:
abstract First Love spiraled out of control,
giving birth to specific gravities.
Our free-flowing universe, alike, but
unalike - snowflakes dressed as falling stars,
waltzing windblown blizzards. I've since know bars,
seen such stuff in eyes, and behind eyes shut.
