MazelTovStomp

Sonnet: Love's Overflowing Love By John Kendall Hawkins

.

When God popped his cork and let the tiny bubbles of his frenzied celebration overflow (He may even have shaken the bottle, as Gods do), each a shiny champagne universe, He poured galaxies into wedding flutes, and it took its toll: abstract First Love spiraled out of control, giving birth to specific gravities. Our free-flowing universe, alike, but unalike - snowflakes dressed as falling stars, waltzing windblown blizzards. I've since know bars, seen such stuff in eyes, and behind eyes shut.

John Hawkins Social Media Pages:

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.



