Sonnet: Life Is A Canape, Ol' Chum

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 4/12/2021 at 11:16 PM EDT

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



They're creaming off honey from the hivemind;

it's golden glissy splendor in a jar --

essence of thought spread across the crackers

of the rich and lamest, malefactors

and wankers, Nero and Caligula

crunching Ritz canape's, all small-talk kind.

Fresh sweet honey from algorithm farms,

nectar of emails, zest of Twitter sheep,

Turn It In™ database yum yum theses,

crème de la crème of cerebral creasies.

As time goes on we all forget and sleep

and dream of honey combs, sugared barms.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).