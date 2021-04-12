Sonnet: Life Is A Canape, Ol' Chum

Canape's
by John Kendall Hawkins
They're creaming off honey from the hivemind;
it's golden glissy splendor in a jar --
essence of thought spread across the crackers
of the rich and lamest, malefactors
and wankers, Nero and Caligula
crunching Ritz canape's, all small-talk kind.
Fresh sweet honey from algorithm farms,
nectar of emails, zest of Twitter sheep,
Turn It In™ database yum yum theses,
crème de la crème of cerebral creasies.
As time goes on we all forget and sleep
and dream of honey combs, sugared barms.
