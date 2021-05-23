Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 5/23/2021 at 11:41 AM EDT H4'ed 5/23/21



KathyBates

Sonnet: Lied Lieder, Ouch (That's Love)

by John Kendall Hawkins

Visions of Kathy Bates coming at me

with a fat Slugger, which knee? quick decide

I hem-haw, she whacks not indecisively

Next thing I know I'm knee-deep in pain. Lied!

she screams, riding me like a saddle prop

into wild horse nights of ecstatic Weeeee!

until I'm a broken man, broken in, Stop!

I've no more oats to sow, Mother Machree!

You know the score, once they tame you they get bored,

they ain't waitin' round for no seven year itch

