Sonnet: Leggo My Eco



'Day 3: To beard, or not to beard.'

Growing Up Absurd and here I am all growed up.

A commie capitalist at heart, spend and rue.

Borrowing cups of sugar when my rent comes due.

Punch drunk and confused, smiling at strangers, "Whassup?"

My true blue country's now been at war my whole life,

and I'm an old man, not a fool, but not wiser

for all the bloodshed and treasure tossed. A miser

by fate and fortune, scraping by, resigned to strife.

There's 8 billion people on our dying planet,

most of whom will never sleep in middle class beds,

despite the promises of ads that fill their heads,

tell them, borrow to spend, to take things for granted.

I dunno. I'll be giving it all away soon.

I'm gonna go live on the dark side of the moon.