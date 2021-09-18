'Escape - Laudanum Lollipops - The Harlequin (Diamond Blue - Flourish)'
Sonnet: Laudanum My Ass: I Want My Money Back
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Who let the crazies out of the bottle?
The seven deadly sins, bats out of hell,
pandora's blue vase, pavlov's ringing bell --
a dark age upon us in full throttle --
Marquis de Sade escaped the Bastille raid
and Justine gave birth to monotonic
minotaurs who chase fish and cry, You're made
all the way down to the subatomic --
pull over and let me see your free will.
Kennelheads, snarling junkyard dogs for brains
at war with Cogito. Little blue pill.
And thoughts all loco motive derailed trains.
I once loved a girl: still life table rose
She fidgeted and couldn't hold her pose.