

'Escape - Laudanum Lollipops - The Harlequin (Diamond Blue - Flourish)'

(Image by Tigist Sapphire) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Laudanum My Ass: I Want My Money Back

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Who let the crazies out of the bottle?

The seven deadly sins, bats out of hell,

pandora's blue vase, pavlov's ringing bell --

a dark age upon us in full throttle --

Marquis de Sade escaped the Bastille raid

and Justine gave birth to monotonic

minotaurs who chase fish and cry, You're made

all the way down to the subatomic --

pull over and let me see your free will.

Kennelheads, snarling junkyard dogs for brains

at war with Cogito. Little blue pill.

And thoughts all loco motive derailed trains.

I once loved a girl: still life table rose

She fidgeted and couldn't hold her pose.