Sonnet: La Poheme



'night gallery I'

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



the will to form jibbed and jibed alas my tears

broke gladly across the horizon clay

figurines of former selves came to play

and sprang to life and light in potter's years

chess pieces their moves and satiety

of purpose long lost and the hunger seen

in dying cathedrals roses that have been

and swallow all love all iniquity

now that I'm officially an old fart

all canker implicitas I am moved

by gallery after images louvred

diminishing memory of lost art

could say something about rod serling here

but dear reader would you care? would you care?