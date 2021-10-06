Sonnet: La Poheme

'night gallery I'
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
the will to form jibbed and jibed alas my tears
broke gladly across the horizon clay
figurines of former selves came to play
and sprang to life and light in potter's years
chess pieces their moves and satiety
of purpose long lost and the hunger seen
in dying cathedrals roses that have been
and swallow all love all iniquity
now that I'm officially an old fart
all canker implicitas I am moved
by gallery after images louvred
diminishing memory of lost art
could say something about rod serling here
but dear reader would you care? would you care?
