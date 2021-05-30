Sonnet: Koanal Knowledge

The woman in me will hide sometimes to keep from being seen / but that's just because she doesn't want to turn into some machine... (h/t Dylan)

Yes, we amble and ramble through fields

of suffering, doubt, and carnal desires,

wondering if consciousness is a curse

more than a blessing -- dry, not a wet nurse,

who soothes and sings and oozes love, eyes gyres

of immortality and karmic shields.

But I read somewhere that it gets much worse:

thoughts came down at us like dinosaur fires,

some say, lit us up with cogito yields --

that we're viruses some alien wields --

while giving us oil, reasons for tires,

and digital stim out of frontier Morse.

Natural selection means progress (groan),

Haves say, but then, our species is a koan.