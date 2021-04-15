Sonnet: Joe Blow's New Beginnings

Google Street View Car
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
This iteration of beginning's end
requires all the animals to name us
this time round instead. Soulless ashen men,
our timelines on their clipboards, who blame us
for thwarting their zen, knocking at the door,
come to take birthday boy away, to blow
out his bright fuckin candles to the core.
Animals? Quoth the raven, nevermore.
When Google did Street View, they were accused
of hacking local routers, took a peek
under the hood of Joe Blow's thinking, used
the op to send data points up sh*t's creek.
AIs are just psychopaths reprogrammed,
but Joe was a failure: he laughed and hammed.