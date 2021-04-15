Sonnet: Joe Blow's New Beginnings



Google Street View Car

(Image by KansasScanner) Details DMCA



by John Kendall Hawkins

This iteration of beginning's end

requires all the animals to name us

this time round instead. Soulless ashen men,

our timelines on their clipboards, who blame us

for thwarting their zen, knocking at the door,

come to take birthday boy away, to blow

out his bright fuckin candles to the core.

Animals? Quoth the raven, nevermore.

When Google did Street View, they were accused

of hacking local routers, took a peek

under the hood of Joe Blow's thinking, used

the op to send data points up sh*t's creek.

AIs are just psychopaths reprogrammed,

but Joe was a failure: he laughed and hammed.