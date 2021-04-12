Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 4/12/2021 at 10:02 AM EDT H4'ed 4/12/21

Sonnet: Itinerant Work as a Screw

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



My gig's changing light bulbs in the cosmos;

they've been going out at a rapid pace,

one by one, like popcorn that's changed its mind

and is caught up, crazed by some double bind,

some quantum, some rabbit duck in your face --

it's cosmological jitters almost,

like everything you knew was up for grabs

and there's just enough time for one last Pabst.

Well, I don't let it get me down -- gigs, right?

The bulb factory could close at any time,

lights out, my lonely job made obsolete.

And maybe I'll find work on Earth, compete

