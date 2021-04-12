HITCHHIKER
Sonnet: Itinerant Work as a Screw
by John Kendall Hawkins
My gig's changing light bulbs in the cosmos;
they've been going out at a rapid pace,
one by one, like popcorn that's changed its mind
and is caught up, crazed by some double bind,
some quantum, some rabbit duck in your face --
it's cosmological jitters almost,
like everything you knew was up for grabs
and there's just enough time for one last Pabst.
Well, I don't let it get me down -- gigs, right?
The bulb factory could close at any time,
lights out, my lonely job made obsolete.
And maybe I'll find work on Earth, compete
