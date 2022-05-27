Sonnet: It Is...



this is what a bubble being burst looks like

A fantasy that nothing matters, that evil rules,

that the old lass across the road and through the trees

wakes up at night screaming in your dreams with six mules

laden with oak barrels full of honey, and bees

driven insane with the blues of being alive

at the end of Earth's time, anthropocene long gone,

the bones of cathedrals, the gold-dipped thorns crown jive,

half-buried in the sand of a new glass blown dawn.

Where I live, murderers have made a paradise

out of hell, play G.O.D, kill-joysticks firing

at Creation, the long journey to Man all lies,

a video game filled with false idols choiring.

What could I possibly know amidst such trouble?

Consciousness is gossamer, the mind a bubble...