

'Imelda Marcos Memorial'

Sonnet: If the Shoe Fits Wear It -- Or Duck

by John Kendall Hawkins

Imagine if Imelda Marcos had thrown her shoes

at George Bush, Nancy Sinatra style -- ready boots?

W. could only duck so fast, boots on the ground,

a 'missionary position accomplished' sound,

and war might have ended sooner, men wearing zoots

or heels -- the catastrophe of leather! You choose.

Democracy's like that these days, a buffoon's buffet,

full of little dickheads who call the shots, real bad

Fellini la dolce vita types needing spanks.

It's bad when the decency poster boy is Tom Hanks,

Donald Trump might have been on to something: It's sad,

saddest, when the poofy one-percenters hold sway.

I'm kicking myself in the head, mad and bereft;

it's the new solutionless pastime on the Left.