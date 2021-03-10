#Flowers #Blur #ArtPhotography #Atmosphere #LongExposure In The Garden of earthly delights.
(Image by tiltralph) Details DMCA
Sonnet: If a Man Falls in the Garden
by John Kendall Hawkins
If a tree falls in the forest and there
isn't one, is that a koan or the end
of time? There are no newspapers out here
in the burbs of being, where we bend
with the remover to remove, lost sheep
who've leapt over fences to bring us sleep
in the Land of Nod. If a far light bursts.
If a rose falls in the garden. If Man
ceases, or else takes a turn for the worse,
hooked on transmogrification.
If we become hooked on the ecstasy
of self-making, a Satan-smitten smile.
If we're tempted to a second exile
a colossus falling, a tree. Who'll see?