Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/10/2021 at 11:00 PM EST



#Flowers #Blur #ArtPhotography #Atmosphere #LongExposure In The Garden of earthly delights.

(Image by tiltralph) Details DMCA



Sonnet: If a Man Falls in the Garden

by John Kendall Hawkins



If a tree falls in the forest and there

isn't one, is that a koan or the end

of time? There are no newspapers out here

in the burbs of being, where we bend

with the remover to remove, lost sheep

who've leapt over fences to bring us sleep

in the Land of Nod. If a far light bursts.

If a rose falls in the garden. If Man

ceases, or else takes a turn for the worse,

hooked on transmogrification.

If we become hooked on the ecstasy

of self-making, a Satan-smitten smile.

If we're tempted to a second exile

a colossus falling, a tree. Who'll see?