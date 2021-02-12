Black Holes Soap Bubbles
Sonnet: If You See Something, Say Something
by
John Kendall Hawkins
.
The vile light-seeking vampires have left
savaging black holes where stars used to be --
hidden pockets of sight no one can see
are all that still remain after the theft.
You could call such bleak emptiness sorrow,
where quaking angels are so trod upon
and Mankind is no longer a paragon,
the landscape of our quantum tomorrow.
Well, maybe I'm overreacting, but
I'm way too old to keep my sly mouth shut
about the devils who own our disgrace --
