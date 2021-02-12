Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 2/12/2021 at 17:57:23 H4'ed 2/12/21



Black Holes Soap Bubbles

Sonnet: If You See Something, Say Something

by John Kendall Hawkins

The vile light-seeking vampires have left

savaging black holes where stars used to be --

hidden pockets of sight no one can see

are all that still remain after the theft.

You could call such bleak emptiness sorrow,

where quaking angels are so trod upon

and Mankind is no longer a paragon,

the landscape of our quantum tomorrow.

Well, maybe I'm overreacting, but

I'm way too old to keep my sly mouth shut

about the devils who own our disgrace --

