Sonnet: If You See A Tyrant, Say Something

'tyrant'
(Image by bezembinder) Details DMCA
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
We, the People, are now the enemy.
1 percenters own the Constitution,
designed to protect the rich and famous,
framed with lawyerly laws to tame us --
the genteel federalist institution
that defends property and 'old' money..
We, the people, the 99 percent,
thrown a bone of Rights at the inception
are the real exceptionalists. We're free.
We're duty-bound to put down tyranny.
400 million guns speak rejection
to white overlord pretensions: Get bent.
Sooner or later we'll have to fight back
Punching 1 percent face will be good craic