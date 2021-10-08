Sonnet: If You See A Tyrant, Say Something



'tyrant'

(Image by bezembinder) Details DMCA

by John Kendall Hawkins .

We, the People, are now the enemy. 1 percenters own the Constitution, designed to protect the rich and famous, framed with lawyerly laws to tame us -- the genteel federalist institution that defends property and 'old' money.. We, the people, the 99 percent, thrown a bone of Rights at the inception are the real exceptionalists. We're free. We're duty-bound to put down tyranny. 400 million guns speak rejection to white overlord pretensions: Get bent. Sooner or later we'll have to fight back Punching 1 percent face will be good craic

John Hawkins Social Media Pages:

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)