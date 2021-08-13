Sonnet: I'm God, I'm God, I'm God, I'm G...

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



They'll decarbonize the air that we breathe,

and to keep the bad hombres out build walls

with the excretia; they'll make oceans seethe;

they'll clown with atoms like some juggler's balls.

Buckets of H2O pulled from the sky

will provide our future drinking water,

and nobody will be allowed to die,

as part of a new master/slave slaughter.

How the blue dimpled DARPA bees waggle! --

and when you hack them they speak such naughty

French no-nos, Moulin Rouge, geesy gaggle

of girls, bad-tempered, leggy and haughty.

Mirrors in the sky now reflect the Sun

back on itself, and we cool just for fun.