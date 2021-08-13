The BLUE MAN GROUP ~ Now With Balls
Sonnet: I'm God, I'm God, I'm God, I'm G...
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
They'll decarbonize the air that we breathe,
and to keep the bad hombres out build walls
with the excretia; they'll make oceans seethe;
they'll clown with atoms like some juggler's balls.
Buckets of H2O pulled from the sky
will provide our future drinking water,
and nobody will be allowed to die,
as part of a new master/slave slaughter.
How the blue dimpled DARPA bees waggle! --
and when you hack them they speak such naughty
French no-nos, Moulin Rouge, geesy gaggle
of girls, bad-tempered, leggy and haughty.
Mirrors in the sky now reflect the Sun
back on itself, and we cool just for fun.