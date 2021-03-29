Sonnet: I Was A Teenage Muscle Tough

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/29/2021 at 11:01 PM EDT



Charles Bronson explains the mission of Israel

by John Kendall Hawkins



Somewhere embedded in the still's a meme,

a mission I once was on, hostages

were involved, I was on a rescue team.

Israelis under Idi's auspices.

Wood's debut; Bronson had had a few.

Between scenes, I sat there reading Nietzsche,

far from the madding extras. "I'm peachy,"

I said to Charles when asked, "and a Jew."

True, a goyim Jew, brought in for the picture --

a tokin' laughing Jew. Entebbe?

No idea. Like the death camps. No, Bibi,

then, to ruin my vibe. I was hip, sure.

IDF muscle toughs will be here soon

to take me, like Alice, to the "Jew" moon.