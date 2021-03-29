Sonnet: I Was A Teenage Muscle Tough

Charles Bronson explains the mission of Israel
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Somewhere embedded in the still's a meme,
a mission I once was on, hostages
were involved, I was on a rescue team.
Israelis under Idi's auspices.
Wood's debut; Bronson had had a few.
Between scenes, I sat there reading Nietzsche,
far from the madding extras. "I'm peachy,"
I said to Charles when asked, "and a Jew."
True, a goyim Jew, brought in for the picture --
a tokin' laughing Jew. Entebbe?
No idea. Like the death camps. No, Bibi,
then, to ruin my vibe. I was hip, sure.
IDF muscle toughs will be here soon
to take me, like Alice, to the "Jew" moon.