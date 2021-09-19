

'Snowy Range Perseids Meteor Shower'

(Image by David Kingham) Details DMCA



Sonnet: I Saw Death Falling From the Sky, Ouch

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



It's raining dinosaurs. They're killing us

one by one. Soon we will be some other

species' peak oil problem. Oh, brother,

a balled T-Rex just missed me -- like a bus!

They've fallen everywhere -- minds howling:

werewolves from London or Ginsberg's 'best' list,

no one escapes their wrath: you get the gist:

all body snatchy, blame fingers scowling.

Intergalactics are kicking our ass.

Will Smith never saw the right-cross answer

to his Earth welcome punch. Necromancer

writ on his knuckles. Now we're all gas.

Oh, f*ck it all, I'm going back to sleep.

I'm no intellectual, nor very deep.