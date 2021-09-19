'Snowy Range Perseids Meteor Shower'
(Image by David Kingham) Details DMCA
Sonnet: I Saw Death Falling From the Sky, Ouch
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
It's raining dinosaurs. They're killing us
one by one. Soon we will be some other
species' peak oil problem. Oh, brother,
a balled T-Rex just missed me -- like a bus!
They've fallen everywhere -- minds howling:
werewolves from London or Ginsberg's 'best' list,
no one escapes their wrath: you get the gist:
all body snatchy, blame fingers scowling.
Intergalactics are kicking our ass.
Will Smith never saw the right-cross answer
to his Earth welcome punch. Necromancer
writ on his knuckles. Now we're all gas.
Oh, f*ck it all, I'm going back to sleep.
I'm no intellectual, nor very deep.