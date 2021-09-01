

'The fourth Muslim Caliph Ali with his Sons Hassan and Hussein'

(Image by kyata) Details DMCA



Sonnet: I Left My Heart in VietGhan

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



After the Russians fled we were drawn back in

to our own second Vietnam again --

The Wall down, we were chuffed, we were oil men

sent to lay pipe, eager to get crackin,

we brought the Taliban to Sugarland

at Xmas, to a home with five gay trees,

used trash bags to burka statuaries,

cried, Founding Fathers! showed the Peace Pipe planned.

We sent Unocal men to run Kabul.

Bin Laden who'd helped chase Reds, now chased Yanks:

You reneged on a Caliphate -- such thanks!

On 9-1-1 he busted our bubble.

Well, here we are: It's Saigon: The Sequel,

and our Vietnam loss just a prequel.