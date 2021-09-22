Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 9/22/2021 at 8:44 AM EDT H4'ed 9/22/21



'Disney - Great Movie Ride - Casablanca (Explored)'

(Image by Express Monorail) Details DMCA



Sonnet: I Blame You, Lorraine

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Hope is the thing with feathers Dick Cheney

just shot in the face. Sorry, friend, he says,

kneels, and picks up the sweet disposition,

a persona, non gratis, with vision

that does not end with darkness in high rez,

and hands a worldly gaze back, now grainy.

Despair is the bat out of guano hell

that brings dis-ease and viral YouTube clips

of your memories, monetized: Bogie,

she always gets on the plane, old fogie.

Blow a whistle, Lauren says, you got lips.

You go to kiss, hear mourning's wake-up bell.

I'll be waiting in the new day's gusty drizzle,

pressed to my head a water gun pizzle.