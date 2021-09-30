

Still from Angel Heart (Paramount, 1987)

(Image by Paramount) Details DMCA



Sonnet: I Am Jesus, Who Are You?

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Eye brows bats out of hell, their eyes

black suck holes, vampires of light on two legs,

their poets speak i-ain't pentameter --

little paeans to peons who may teeter

at horizon's edge and then powder kegs!

of being exploding, a yummy sunrise

dissolving on the tongue of darkness

like a Jesus Fool savior candy wafer,

like Bobby's hard boiled eggs in Angel Heart.

(Nobody can eat 50 eggs.) You start

at this transubstantiation caper,

give new thought to your digestive process.

If the angels could only see us now;

if they could only hear humankine low.