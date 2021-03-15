Sonnet: Horror Movie Wake-Up Call

The Wicker Man of the Druids crop.
Horror Movie Wake-Up Call
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Sometimes I wake up feeling I'm fallen,
running from a cross black cat with my name;
rosemary's baby, red dwarf eyes, callin'
in the not-so-lucky country. A game
of Wicker Man island winks, codes and cues,
ending in sacrificial laughter, fire
and rain. Is it safe? Boys from Brazil blues.
Jittery ghouls. Paranoid schizo choir.
Mom said if you objectify too much
you'll go blind. I'm a lama on the lam,
monsters on the chase, grown too out of touch,
a forest of eyes moves in. It's a jam.
It's a horror movie wake, wake-up call --
that's all, that's all, that's all, that's all, that's all.