Sonnet: Horror Movie Wake-Up Call

Horror Movie Wake-Up Call by John Kendall Hawkins . Sometimes I wake up feeling I'm fallen, running from a cross black cat with my name; rosemary's baby, red dwarf eyes, callin' in the not-so-lucky country. A game of Wicker Man island winks, codes and cues, ending in sacrificial laughter, fire and rain. Is it safe? Boys from Brazil blues. Jittery ghouls. Paranoid schizo choir. Mom said if you objectify too much you'll go blind. I'm a lama on the lam, monsters on the chase, grown too out of touch, a forest of eyes moves in. It's a jam. It's a horror movie wake, wake-up call -- that's all, that's all, that's all, that's all, that's all.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging



