Sonnet: Happy World Mental Health Week! (Recital Version)

Sonnet: Happy World Mental Health Week!
by John Kendall Hawkins
We're falling like dominoes one by one,
says Dr. WHO, from viruses we've made
over time. Intentionally, China
did it! said Rudy. Not so, but kinda;
Wilma bugs come looking to ply their trade --
goon wildernesses that cry: Where's my gun?
But I was talking Love, abstract beauty,
and the cathedrals we can make of Mind --
Back in line and swallow, said Nurse, or else.
At Danvers, now condos, strolling past cells;
there's a fenced-in potter's field out behind
where old dogs are brought to do their duty.
No longer know the stuff dreams are made of
in a fading world that I'm just a shade of.