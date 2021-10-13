 
 
Sonnet: Happy World Mental Health Week!

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

We're falling like dominoes one by one,

says Dr. WHO, from viruses we've made

over time. Intentionally, China

did it! said Rudy. Not so, but kinda;

Wilma bugs come looking to ply their trade --

goon wildernesses that cry: Where's my gun?

But I was talking Love, abstract beauty,

and the cathedrals we can make of Mind --

Back in line and swallow, said Nurse, or else.

At Danvers, now condos, strolling past cells;

there's a fenced-in potter's field out behind

where old dogs are brought to do their duty.

No longer know the stuff dreams are made of

in a fading world that I'm just a shade of.

Here's an inspiring tribute to mental illness. "Pizza Man," a song about loss and resilience that came to me today when I saw Domino's pizza coupon with a special discount to celebrate Mental Health Week. The song's from a classic 70s album called Lemmings.

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

