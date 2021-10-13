'Dominos Pizza Hyderabad'
(Image by ShashiBellamkonda) Details DMCA
Sonnet: Happy World Mental Health Week!
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
We're falling like dominoes one by one,
says Dr. WHO, from viruses we've made
over time. Intentionally, China
did it! said Rudy. Not so, but kinda;
Wilma bugs come looking to ply their trade --
goon wildernesses that cry: Where's my gun?
But I was talking Love, abstract beauty,
and the cathedrals we can make of Mind --
Back in line and swallow, said Nurse, or else.
At Danvers, now condos, strolling past cells;
there's a fenced-in potter's field out behind
where old dogs are brought to do their duty.
No longer know the stuff dreams are made of
in a fading world that I'm just a shade of.
Here's an inspiring tribute to mental illness. "Pizza Man," a song about loss and resilience that came to me today when I saw Domino's pizza coupon with a special discount to celebrate Mental Health Week. The song's from a classic 70s album called Lemmings.