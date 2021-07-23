Hamlet stabs Polonius.like he said he would in the poem below.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given) Details Source DMCA
Sonnet: Hamlet Being and Not Being Like Some DuckRabbit Who Can't Make Up His Mind
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Wake up and smell the coffin, poltergeists
call out from behind the jiggly bushes
on the dark side of my mind, their tushes
waggle like Mel Gibson freedom piss christs.
I don't know what these noisy bastards want:
Command me to command them to f*ck themselves?
Me, I'm chill, Prince Hamlet, filled with bookshelves
between my ears. Ho-ra-tio, they taunt.
F*ck, if Polonius says one more thing
about being true, I swear I'll kill him.
'Phelia's skinny-dipping, like some bimb --
O! Back to Plutarch's Lives and Wagner's Ring.
Philosopher-kings are over-rated,
said a liebfraumilchmaid I once dated.