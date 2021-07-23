

Hamlet stabs Polonius.like he said he would in the poem below.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given) Details Source DMCA



Sonnet: Hamlet Being and Not Being Like Some DuckRabbit Who Can't Make Up His Mind

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Wake up and smell the coffin, poltergeists

call out from behind the jiggly bushes

on the dark side of my mind, their tushes

waggle like Mel Gibson freedom piss christs.

I don't know what these noisy bastards want:

Command me to command them to f*ck themselves?

Me, I'm chill, Prince Hamlet, filled with bookshelves

between my ears. Ho-ra-tio, they taunt.

F*ck, if Polonius says one more thing

about being true, I swear I'll kill him.

'Phelia's skinny-dipping, like some bimb --

O! Back to Plutarch's Lives and Wagner's Ring.

Philosopher-kings are over-rated,

said a liebfraumilchmaid I once dated.