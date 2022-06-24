Sonnet: Haile Selassie's Ethiopian Hemp



cover Bush Doctor Peter Tosh

(Image by Rolling Stones Records) Details DMCA



I can't stand this no longer the wicked

get stronger, the radio was playing

Peter Tosh. His sentiment seemed so true.

It made Mr. White Boy here rather blue.

I recalled his Boston concert, paying

heaps of teenage money to hear him stick it

to The Man. Legalize marijuana,

he crooned to the smoke-filled theater of high

well-off kids who wanted a better world,

for the length of a bone at least. He twirled

his cane, tall coulda played ball, rastafari!,

mystic man, bush doctor, prima donna.

We're going backwards in the swirl of time

to Cain's bebop; the primordial slime.