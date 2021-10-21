

Sonnet: Got Me A China Syndrome You Wouldn't Believe

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



At the Great Wall of China a massive yak shat

on my foot, my yellow smoking cabbie laughing

his ass off at my disoriented gaffing,

holding dreck vendors in a bucky beaver chat.

Back at the hotel, ring, do I want a massage?

No. ring No. ring. "Okay, I send now." No! Sh*t faced,

gathering up done-dumpling days, seemingly chased

from China by ghosts from an opium passage.

And in Tianjin, old Mrs. Lee kicked my ass

at pingpong, hopping from foot to foot like a pro.

I tried to save face, said, I have a knee. "Ho-ho,"

she goes, "you no like lose to old lady." Such brass!

In China, I taught IT, rat traps everywhere,

drunken cars careened wreckfully. I lived in fear.