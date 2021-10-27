

Spanish Inquisition

Sonnet: Godless Torture Returns, No Reward Points

by John Kendall Hawkins

Jesus shrugged, said, I'm out of here, enough's enough.

This clown to my left and a joker to my right;

here I am stuck in the middle with umlaut You.

I might be the only one who knows God's a Jew.

Every day a damn crisis -- go fly a kite!

I will not take any more of your sacred guff.

Monsters are everywhere laughing at our plight, Lord.

Cain and his spores have risen, come back from exile,

machine sharks are circling, blood is in the water,

bread and wine transubstantiation -- why bother?

Animists reject their ashen bodies. Defile,

in their proud monotonic ignorance, the Word.

Worn antlers, ripped-out hearts, secret men's business back,

chants, fire dances, forsook cries from the torture rack.