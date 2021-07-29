Sonnet: Glass Earth Matters

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Picture time gone and a world turned to glass.

Angels in their ecstasy remember

her fragility and play of blue light

that shone on history and human plight

and the melancholy each December

as Man sought redemption deep in the past.

When they looked closer they saw molecules

in tranced dervish dances celebrating

the mystery of each human's being

in wild bondage to a way of seeing

their Earth, constantly recalibrating

mind and matter, the pattern of their rules.

Angels light the cathedral of the mind,

star by star, the blind leading the blind.