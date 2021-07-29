Sonnet: Glass Earth Matters
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Picture time gone and a world turned to glass.
Angels in their ecstasy remember
her fragility and play of blue light
that shone on history and human plight
and the melancholy each December
as Man sought redemption deep in the past.
When they looked closer they saw molecules
in tranced dervish dances celebrating
the mystery of each human's being
in wild bondage to a way of seeing
their Earth, constantly recalibrating
mind and matter, the pattern of their rules.
Angels light the cathedral of the mind,
star by star, the blind leading the blind.