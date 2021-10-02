still from The General Returns From One Place To Another
(Image by Michael Robinson) Details DMCA
Sonnet: General Relativity Is Special
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
The General returns like Godot lost
crossing streams of consciousness into green
screen space where, like a composite ghost
of near shadows, photons play with being.
How do we reach into this place of fires,
of forests comprised of cord wood piled high,
this vast wood of panpsychical desires
almost heard, the crackling liminal sky?
In the interstices of mind in mind
across the new wilderness of being,
the Venn Zen diagrams of humankind
cross paths into infinity, seeing.
Poe called our love a multiverse of dreams
where everything's exactly what it seems.
THE GENERAL RETURNS FROM ONE PLACE TO ANOTHER from Michael Robinson