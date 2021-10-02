Sonnet: General Relativity Is Special



The General returns like Godot lost crossing streams of consciousness into green screen space where, like a composite ghost of near shadows, photons play with being. How do we reach into this place of fires, of forests comprised of cord wood piled high, this vast wood of panpsychical desires almost heard, the crackling liminal sky? In the interstices of mind in mind across the new wilderness of being, the Venn Zen diagrams of humankind cross paths into infinity, seeing. Poe called our love a multiverse of dreams where everything's exactly what it seems. THE GENERAL RETURNS FROM ONE PLACE TO ANOTHER from Michael Robinson



John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)



