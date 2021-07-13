

still from The Seventh Seal (dir, Igmar Bergman)

Sonnet: Gaining Silence, Dimming Light

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



First there was terra nullius, then back

they came for tabla rasa, then they came

for empty conscience and null consciousness,

until there was nothing, not even chess

between Black and White; there was no more blame;

we simultaneously heard the crack.

My love comes to me in votive candles

that whisper, small tongues of fire wavering,

silent as stained glass secrets of the soul,

unbodied language of tales never told,

infinity lost in the quavering

light of remembrance lit by sad vandals.

Lost, somewhere between beauty and terror,

building cathedrals to human error.