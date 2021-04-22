Gecko
Sonnet: Frisson My Ass Off
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
The race is on to control men's* minds and souls --
our bodies we can do without at first --
it's the thing-in-itself that drives our thirst,
the hope diamond squeezed out of quantum coals,
being and nothingness, alive and not --
a viral version of forbidden fruit,
a magical stem cell we find at the root
of all possible past and future thought.
The body can be anything we want.
Let's go with photosynthetic exos,
fun, sun-loving people green as geckoes
with ichorous veins. f*ck Hegel and Kant.
Between one and zero is both -- you'll see:
The future is simultaneity.
* humans (I needed the syllable, sorry if I offended)