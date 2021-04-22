Sonnet: Frisson My Ass Off

The race is on to control men's* minds and souls --

our bodies we can do without at first --

it's the thing-in-itself that drives our thirst,

the hope diamond squeezed out of quantum coals,

being and nothingness, alive and not --

a viral version of forbidden fruit,

a magical stem cell we find at the root

of all possible past and future thought.

The body can be anything we want.

Let's go with photosynthetic exos,

fun, sun-loving people green as geckoes

with ichorous veins. f*ck Hegel and Kant.

Between one and zero is both -- you'll see:

The future is simultaneity.

* humans (I needed the syllable, sorry if I offended)