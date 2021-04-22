 
 
Positive News

Sonnet: Frisson My Ass Off

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

The race is on to control men's* minds and souls --

our bodies we can do without at first --

it's the thing-in-itself that drives our thirst,

the hope diamond squeezed out of quantum coals,

being and nothingness, alive and not --

a viral version of forbidden fruit,

a magical stem cell we find at the root

of all possible past and future thought.

The body can be anything we want.

Let's go with photosynthetic exos,

fun, sun-loving people green as geckoes

with ichorous veins. f*ck Hegel and Kant.

Between one and zero is both -- you'll see:

The future is simultaneity.

* humans (I needed the syllable, sorry if I offended)


John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

