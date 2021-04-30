

Whatever you do, don't make waves...kapeech?

Sonnet: Frankly Have-you-on Goes to Heaven by John Kendall Hawkins "A friend should be a master at guessing and keeping still: you must not want to see everything." - Nietzsche, Brainy Quotes (but I've read his entire oeuvre)

Fresh thrown athwart of Paradise, Satan & Co. landed upside down among beasts of prayer, titled thwonks and seedy priests who heard confessions while masturbatin', and sat awhile seethin', full of false pride, and conspired to take down apply Eden, i.e., civilization, by breedin' a blind love for the Theme from Rawhide. How's it go? Don't try to understand them They're dumb shits, bought his corn about knowledge and spare ribs. Just breed and rope and brand them X-rated Goldilocks* and her porridge. Next Page 1 | 2 (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

