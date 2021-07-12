Sonnet: Follow Your Bliss

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



As I head strong-armed towards infinity,

my penis grows infinitesimal;

it was my favorite divinity --

waxed, bathed, ooh-aahed, a dewey decimal

system that kept my exploits in order

and featured lots of fiction, poetry,

and moans, through which I would reconnoiter

in memory, like some hoity toity.

And now my best days over, fade away,

dissolve into the Thing's thing-in-itself,

some pan-psychic clown in search of new clay

to harm with consciousness and commonwealth.

Don't know how I got from penis to this,

but Campbell used to say, Follow your bliss..