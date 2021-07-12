crossroads
(Image by Laenulfean from flickr) Details DMCA
Sonnet: Follow Your Bliss
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
As I head strong-armed towards infinity,
my penis grows infinitesimal;
it was my favorite divinity --
waxed, bathed, ooh-aahed, a dewey decimal
system that kept my exploits in order
and featured lots of fiction, poetry,
and moans, through which I would reconnoiter
in memory, like some hoity toity.
And now my best days over, fade away,
dissolve into the Thing's thing-in-itself,
some pan-psychic clown in search of new clay
to harm with consciousness and commonwealth.
Don't know how I got from penis to this,
but Campbell used to say, Follow your bliss..