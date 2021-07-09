

man on a tightrope

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Fallen, Can't Get Up

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



I am here today but may not be

tomorrow, that's the fraud thrust upon me,

my ham sandwich I am force-fed to eat,

to borrow a knacker's phrase, in defeat,

horse-beaten Nietzsche nag, Boxer alone,

facing his glue future, dog its own bone.

Morse tweetin' with his dashy dots: tightwire

pacing wiz between beast and Über hire.

First time I held roses up to my love

she smiled and smelt and she said, "Why white dove?"

The worst crime committed's a double-bind --

hearsed, limed, six deep in love at the same time.

Well, ain't no Nietzsche's gonna help me now --

fell, falling, bim bang boom kazowie pow.