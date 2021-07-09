man on a tightrope
Sonnet: Fallen, Can't Get Up
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
I am here today but may not be
tomorrow, that's the fraud thrust upon me,
my ham sandwich I am force-fed to eat,
to borrow a knacker's phrase, in defeat,
horse-beaten Nietzsche nag, Boxer alone,
facing his glue future, dog its own bone.
Morse tweetin' with his dashy dots: tightwire
pacing wiz between beast and Über hire.
First time I held roses up to my love
she smiled and smelt and she said, "Why white dove?"
The worst crime committed's a double-bind --
hearsed, limed, six deep in love at the same time.
Well, ain't no Nietzsche's gonna help me now --
fell, falling, bim bang boom kazowie pow.