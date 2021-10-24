Sonnet: Everyday Is Prince Spaghetti Day

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



to the Brothers of La Salette

.



I lived in Lowell long after Jack hit the road,

but he must have taken the textile mills with him

and the brown canals and old cobblestones. Tom Joad

would have found a home here, and a job with the grim

immigrants from French Canada, trading long yarns

about bourgeois buffer zones and cold Dust Bowl nights,

filled with hunger and emptiness, horse fire barns

that scream of misery and human plights.

I used to speed down Chelmsford Street hill on my bike

unable to stop in time for the lights, crossing

myself afterward, passing the factories like

an escaped angel on horseback, wild and tossing.

Can still remember the first time I read The Prince

Grotto menu: Veal, wine, and wise talk ever since.

* Adjacent to the Prince Spaghetti factory in Lowell was the Prince Grotto restaurant that started as an executive retreat and expanded into an upscale restaurant specializing in Italian cuisine. It was a favorite haunt of one of the brothers of La Salette Seminary in Ipswich, where I attended summer camp and watched the moon landing in 1969. The haunted brothers brought me along to the restaurant.