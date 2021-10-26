Sonnet: Etude for Strings on the Other Bank

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 10/26/2021 at 9:54 AM EDT H4'ed 10/26/21



Gregory Chance strums the blues.

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



I used to be so, so very Deleuzional,

but now I'm not Saussure, and take things hard --

a development-delayed Lyotard;

pay folks to kneel at my confessional,

like some self-indulgent bourgeois sinner,

and debrief him after on God's response

to my latest falls from grace. And his taunts

tell me Big Guy's patience have grown thinner.

I carry my steel Guatarri around

and strum my blues everywhere I go

and sing: O Heidi! Heidi! Heidi! 'Ho!

A twangy mad upper register sound.

Well, it's back to Nietzsche: He knew women,

and they knew him. They had his head swimmin.