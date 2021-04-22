Earth Day - Earth Under Water 112/365
(Image by Louish Pixel from flickr) Details DMCA
Sonnet: Earth Day So What?
by John Kendall Hawkins
What the f*ck is Earth Day? I miss something?
Another phony holiday? Sale on?
Are "X" Days the new LGBTQ?
Non-named Days are the celebrated few?
Where is the ass we can pin a tail on?
Super Bowl Monday? Who birthed that humding?
I have no problems with earth days, per se;
it always means a Che t-shirt special,
folks gather, rue "our" future, jog away.
What we need's a Short Attention Span Day
all year round. A constant penitential
reminder that every day is Earth Day.
Where will all this crazy naming names end?
Presidents, Blacks, Gays. Who cares? Why pretend?*
