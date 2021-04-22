Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 4/22/2021 at 11:29 PM EDT

Sonnet: Earth Day So What?

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



What the f*ck is Earth Day? I miss something?

Another phony holiday? Sale on?

Are "X" Days the new LGBTQ?

Non-named Days are the celebrated few?

Where is the ass we can pin a tail on?

Super Bowl Monday? Who birthed that humding?

I have no problems with earth days, per se;

it always means a Che t-shirt special,

folks gather, rue "our" future, jog away.

What we need's a Short Attention Span Day

all year round. A constant penitential

reminder that every day is Earth Day.

Where will all this crazy naming names end?

.



Presidents, Blacks, Gays. Who cares? Why pretend?*